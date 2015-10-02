"Links" Weekend Edition: Beep beep

Rarely do we need a weekend so badly, and rarely do we get such a miserable one. If you're anywhere near the East Coast, STAY DRY. (And, you know, hunker down with the week's Links round-up.)



Beep beep



You can download the full list as a handy ebook here or click directly into the below buffet. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!



How Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ Kicked Off the Streaming Revolution (Grantland)

How Spotify’s Discover Weekly Cracked Human Curation at Internet Scale (The Verge)

Is Busking on the Subway More Lucrative Than Streaming on Spotify? (Hopes and Fears)

The Invisible Labor of Fashion Blogging​ (The Atlantic) Stop Googling. Let’s Talk. (The New York Times) My Paradoxical Quest to Build a Personal Brand (The New Republic)

Fighting ISIS Online (MIT Technology Review) The Offline Life of YouTube Star Brendan Jordan (Tech Insider)



Happy reading and happy weekend!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.