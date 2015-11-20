"Links" Weekend Edition: Computerbabble

Q: How did people explain the Internet in 1985? A: With words like "computerbabble" and -- two words here! -- "on line." Two of my colleagues unearthed this gem of a guide to technology, which is a full four years older than I am. Worth reading in full, really, if only to l-o-l at.



who's there??!??! (link)



You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!

Inside the Surreal World of the Islamic State’s Propaganda Machine (WaPo) Digital Counterinsurgency (Foreign Affairs) Conversion via Twitter (The New Yorker) The Generation That Doesn't Remember Life Before Smartphones (Popular Mechanics) Selfie: The Revolutionary Power of Your Own Face (Matter) On Fake Instagram, a Chance to Be Real (NYT) Tinder? I'm an Addict (Evening Standard)

Can Women Build A Better Tinder? (Backchannel)

Happy reading! See ya Monday,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.