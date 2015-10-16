"Links" Weekend Edition: Ermahgerd

In the span of months, "Netflix and chill" has gone from random teen meme to universal euphemism. But no one's answered the KEY question here: Is it a good date idea, or isn't it?! Fortunately, Maxim has weighed in on this weighty debate. And they conclude, just in time for your weekend (!), that "watching movies" with near-strangers is actuallyyyyy not an A+ date.

Can I eats it? (link)



You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~ an ebook here ~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!

Welcome To The Sex-Positive Wonderland Of Erotic Fan Fiction (Huffington Post)

Facebook Messenger: Inside Mark Zuckerberg's App for Everything (Wired UK) Raiders of the Lost Web (The Atlantic)

Ermahgerddon: The Untold Story of the Ermahgerd Girl (Vanity Fair)

How Reddit and Other Web 2.0 Communities Broke the Internet (Salon)

How Tech Devalues Social Media Workers (Model View Culture)

What It's Like to Write for Content Farms (Hopes and Fears)

I Quantified My Baby and Wish I Could Get the Time Back (Mashable) Happy reading and happy weekend!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.