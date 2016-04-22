"Links" Weekend Edition: Feed the trolls

Exactly *how* disturbing is Snapchat's camera-roll face-swap feature, which can put literally anyone's face over your own? Let's put it this way: disturbing enough that it once featured in an epic poem. My colleague Abby Ohlheiser, both a lady AND a scholar, dug up some punishments from Dante that sound lots like ... Snapchat. The cool new app that melts your face off "as if [its] substance were warm wax" !!



Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.) You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!

Should We Feed the Trolls? (The Atlantic) What the Victorians Can Teach Us About Online Abuse (The Guardian) Meet Jim Watkins, the Man Bankrolling 8chan (Fusion) When Rape Is Broadcast Live On The Internet (Buzzfeed) When Men Take Up Extra Space Online (Vice) How Silicon Valley Created Donald Trump (Vanity Fair) What Chatbots Reveal About Our Own Shortcomings (NYT) Amazon Doesn’t Consider the Race of Its Customers. Should It? (Businessweek)

Is Richard Prince the Andy Warhol of Instagram? (NY mag)

