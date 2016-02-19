"Links" Weekend Edition: GET IT?

A goat is a goat by any other name, except when it's an emoji in an Instagram caption. Then goat actually means "greatest of all time," because -- GET IT? It's an acronym. This is one of several ~semi-secret~ emoji meanings that researchers found when they dug into captions. Other symbols that might not mean what you think: open hands, fish cakes and water closets.

Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.)

The Secret Lives of Tumblr Teens (New Republic) Video-Game Rehab: It's Real, It's Awkward, and It Might Be Our Future (GQ) The Highly Profitable World of Instagram’s Famous Animals (Quartz)

How Trump Wins Twitter (Slate) The New Mind Control (Aeon)

In the Battle of Internet Mobs vs. the Law, the Internet Mobs Have Won (WaPo) My Last JDate (Tablet)

What Dating a Japanese Sim Taught Me About Love (Fusion)

