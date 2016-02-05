"Links" Weekend Edition: Gone fishin

Actions speak louder than words, they say, and lately Twitter's acting a lot. It's just not, ya know, necessarily acting on the things we thought. Today the site expanded its anti-terror teams; the trademark brigade also seems to do well. Victims of abuse, on the other hand, can still pretty much go to hell!

You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy.



American Hunger (The Fader) The Feel-Good Female Solidarity Machine (Businessweek) Hacking Technology’s Boys’ Club (The New Republic) The Online Program that May Revolutionize Addiction Treatment (Kernel) Hunkering Down With The Survival Mom, Queen Of The Common-Sense Preppers (Buzzfeed) Your Next New Best Friend Might Be a Robot (Nautilus) The Normcore Glamour of Sweatsuit Divas (The Awl) ‘POOL JUMP EPIC FAIL’ (Mel)



