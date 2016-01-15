"Links" Weekend Edition: Gotta catch 'em all

♫ ♫ ♫ I wanna be the very best like no one ever was /
To catch them is my real test, to keep them is my cause.
I will travel across the tweets, searching far and wide /
'Cause when it comes to Twitter apps, Klout wasn't gamified.
Stolen app! (Gotta catch 'em all!) @KatyPerry is my destiny.
Stolen app! Trading handles in the throng, what could possibly go wrong?
Stolen app! (Gotta catch 'em all!) An app so weird, it was fated to disappear.
So long Stolen, it was real.
(Stolen appppp!!!!!) Gotta catch 'em all! ♫ ♫ ♫
tgif, bb sloth edition
(link)
(Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug.) You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday! Forever (TinyLetter) The Happiness Code (NYT Mag) The Tinderization of Feeling (New Inquiry) Mr. (Swipe) Right? (California Sunday) The Etsy Psychic Is In (Racked) This Guy Has Been Called "The Worst Man on the Internet" (Fusion) How a 90-Year-Old Missing Person Became a Hit on Spotify (Pricenomics) How to become Internet famous in under a year (WaPo)
How the Hybrid Command Line Is Becoming Mainstream Again (NY mag) The Sophisticated Science of Making a Great Keyboard (Popular Mechanics)
Happy reading!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.