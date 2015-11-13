"Links" Weekend Edition: Incominggggg!

There's an app for that. (An app for what?) *LITERALLY* everything. There are no longer any needs on Earth for which there aren't apps, I think. The latest in this vein is a service that will break up with your girlfriend or boyfriend for you. But that's just the start -- there are apps for arguments and love advice and texting your SO, too.



You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday! The New Intimacy Economy (Medium) Why Don’t We “Like” Our Neighbors? (Cyborgology) What You Learn from Analyzing 10,000 Missed Connections (Vox) Living and Dying on Airbnb (Matter) You, Only Better (The New York Times) The Land That the Internet Era Forgot (Wired) ‘The Internet is Like a Giant Weird Orgy’ (The Guardian) The Counterintuitive, GIF-tastic Plan to Redeem the Modern Web (The Washington Post)

