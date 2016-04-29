"Links" Weekend Edition: IT'S ON

My Internet Q&A platform of choice is hands down Yahoo Answers. Currently on the site's front page: "Does Trump ever lie, "is 21 young" and my favorite ... "reset password." Jason Gilbert has found some gems on Quora too, though, and turned them into *literal poetry.* Is it my imagination or do these sites show the very dumbest side of humanity?!

Uncanny Valley (n+1)

Cult of Hospitality (Travel & Leisure)

The Internet Really Has Changed Everything. Here’s the Proof. (Backchannel)

Why Laxative Teas Took Over Instagram (Racked)

The Most Popular Authors You’ve Never Heard of are Finally Getting Their Own Book (WaPo)

Fear This Man (Foreign Policy)

Inside “Emojigeddon” (Buzzfeed)

Go Tweak Yourself, Facebook (The Atlantic)

Facebook Isn’t the Social Network Anymore (Slate)

Could Facebook Swing the Election? (NY mag)

Yahoo's $8 Billion Black Hole (Businessweek)

Bodyhackers Are All Around You (Fusion)



