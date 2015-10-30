"Links" Weekend Edition: so ghost, such pumpkin

Are you afraid of ghosts? I do not mean spirits. I mean people who don't answer texts 'cause they're dicks. As I learned in this slightly frightening story, 10 percent of Americans have ghosted before. (Wtf, America? A hex on you all.)



Every Day I Want To Quit Social Media (Buzzfeed) Faking Your Death Online Is a Lot Harder Than It Used to Be (Vice)

How the Internet’s Most Earnest Evangelist Became Its Fiercest Critic (WaPo)

The Rating Game (The Verge) China's Troubling New Social Credit System—And Ours (The New Republic) They Burn Witches Here (Huffington Post) The Big Business of Adventure on Instagram (Outside) The Rise and Fall of .Ly (Priceonomics)

