"Links" Weekend Edition: We all know how that ended

If I had to be born in another era, I think it'd be the '50s. (No Internet; flattering circle skirts; "salads" made from Jello and cottage cheese.) My blog-pal Abby Ohlheiser has, however, surfaced a convincing argument for living in the '20s instead. That's when a real, live, front-page debate was raging over whether all cats ... should be dead.



Relax, we all know how that ended



You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~ an ebook here ~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!

Inside Reddit’s Plan to Recover From Its Epic Meltdown (Wired) Can Steve Huffman Save Reddit From Itself? (New York) Twitter Thanks You For Your Service (The Awl) How Kik Became the King of Sketchy Messaging Apps (Daily Dot) Inside the World of Audio Branding (The Verge) Relearning How to Talk in the Age of Smartphone Addiction (Longreads) The Internet of Parents Is Miserable and I Love It (The Cut) Incels, 4chan and the Beta Uprising: Making Sense of One of the Internet’s Most-Reviled Subcultures (WaPo) How ‘Social Justice Warrior,’ a Gamergate Insult, Became a Dictionary Entry (WaPo) The Rise of the 'Digilantes,' the Internet's Superheroes (Fusion) Racial Profiling Via Nextdoor.com (East Bay Express)

Blogged Down (Vela)

Happy reading and happy weekend!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.

