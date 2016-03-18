"Links" Weekend Edition: What's shakin', bacon?

The weekend approacheth, which means at least a few of you can look forward to drunk texts from exes and friends. But how can you tell your pal is Snapchatting or tweeting drunk, when he insists that he isn't? Well, some of the finest scientific minds of our era have turned their attention to this mystery, and they've deduced a series of textual tip-offs! Among them, if he says "pong" or "Friday" he's drinking; if he says "my mom," he's probably not.



The Journalist and the Troll (Businessweek) The New Man of 4chan (The Baffler) Why Is Melissa Broder So Sad Today? (Elle) Faking Happiness on Social Media Helped Me Cope with Depression (Quartz) Inside the Elite, Super-secret World of L.A.'s Coolest Girls on Facebook (Fusion) The Facebook Breakup (NYT) The Age of Facts Is Over (The New Yorker) Don’t Forget Humans Created The Program That Can Beat Humans At Go (538) Michelle Obama 360: How the First Lady Mastered Social Media (The Verge) Where’s George Is Not Made Of Money (Digg)



