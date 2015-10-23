"Links" Weekend Edition: Work in progress

Would you go back in time to kill a baby Hitler?

Would you go back in time to stop the New York Times from tweeting this?

Would you go back in time to stop Twitter from existing?



A: Idk / probably / yes.

She's a work in progress (link)



You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!



Is the Government Destroying "the Wild West of the Internet?" (Rolling Stone)

Haunted by Hackers (Fusion)

The Ghosts in Our Machines (The New Yorker)

The Life and Death of an Amazon Warehouse Temp (Huffington Post)

How Some ‘Amazon Entrepreneurs’ Became the Web's Worst Catfish (Washington Post)

How Wikipedia Is Hostile to Women (The Atlantic)

YouTube’s ‘My Daily Routine’ is a Beautiful Lie (Kernel)

How Black Lives Matter Uses Social Media to Fight the Power (Wired)

We Real Cool (New Inquiry)

The Work of Drag in the Age of Digital Reproduction (Blunderbuss)

Facebook’s “Trending” Is the Worst Place on the Internet (Slate)

Blue Monday (Vice)

Lossless (The Awl)



Happy reading and happy weekend!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.