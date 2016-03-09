The most egregious thing about this Wired correction is not that it happened. It's that the error was caused by the Google Chrome store's LEAST funny Trump extension. You've got Trump2Voldemort. Trump to Butt. Your Drunk Uncle at Thanksgiving. And you went with ... Tiny Hands? I mean, c'mon, really?



[Apologies for the lack of newsletters Monday and Tuesday; I was away at a conference. I am including a bonus GIF to make up for my absence!!]





1. This is literally the grossest thing I have ever read. But some people -- who are you sickos?? -- are VERY into it. "It," in this case, is the viral art of popping pimples ... and abcesses, and lipomas, and cysts. Not a doctor, you guys, but I think "poppers" need help. Not just from a dermatologist. 😥



2. The strange transformation of "lol," which once quaintly meant "laugh out loud." Now its actual meaning is closer to "~I am soooo self-aware right now.~"



3. Six ladies changing the face of tech. I'm a day late to International Women's Day, but since men get 364 of them ...



calling it: this is the Internet's most perfect reaction GIF.

