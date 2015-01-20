Tonight is the U.S. State of the Union, which -- for the international readers in the audience -- is a night of garbage speeches, equally garbage drinking games, and (new this year!) weird presidential YouTube posturing. Obama, you see, will sit down for post-SOTU interviews with the likes of Bethany Moda and Hank Green. This is democracy, you guys. This is what makes America great. And without further ado on that subject, let's go to the links!



1. The quest to give the Internet a past. Everything you post online is temporary: It'll die when you delete it or when the site it's hosted on shuts down. But the Internet Archive is trying to change this very fundamental fact about the Web -- that everything you put on it eventually fades away.



2. What happens when a stranger emails you his suicide note. In short: You follow his digital footsteps back in an attempt to save him -- and later, you determine his digital legacy.



3. On the accidental poetry of Sad YouTube. "Like most people, I always kind of accepted the conventional wisdom that the comments on YouTube are basically the worst form of communication on the Internet ... [But then] I started to notice another breed of comment that would pop up, usually on YouTube videos of old songs, or bootleg uploads of old songs. People would start sharing memories."



How do I get that dog out of this box??



Pocketable: Inside the amazingly weird world of "Internet-sexuals."(7175 words/29 minutes/not entirely suitable for work)



Postscripts: Lustful leggings. Head shots of hand models. To live a long life: Eat porridge, hate men. 50 books that'll make you more interesting and 7 reasons you should write by hand. Which cities rappers mention most. What happens when you search Google. Deep thoughts on (1) the selfie stick and (2) the Miss Lebanon kerfuffle. Finally, Doug the Pug is literally the only thing I still like online. (Besides Pinterest and maybe Property Brothers Vine.)



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.