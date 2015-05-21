Blech, bezzies, the English language is way more ridic than it was before. That SAID, I'll obvs use lotsa these dench words if they snag me a high-letter score.



〜(^∇^〜）（〜^∇^)〜



1. The unfortunate fate of Suey Park. Park, of #NotYourAsianSidekick and #CancelColbert fame, was arguably Twitter's most prominent activist in 2014. Then came the threats, and the regrets, and the straight-up stalking. Park's effectively ruined her reputation -- and she's only 23.



2. Maybe memes don't "evolve" quite like we thought. The term "meme" comes from a field called memetics, which argues that cultures evolve just like animals do. But almost 40 years after the term was invented, it still hasn't really been proved.



3. Naming your hard drive is a thing? I guess? On the weirdness of anthropomorphizing your devices.



Everybody stand back, grandma's acting young



Pocketable: Oh, is Thought Catalog still a thing? #lol #hateread (6636 words/27 minutes)



Postscripts: Wtf is Medium? Who benefits from Slack? Meet the algorithm that writes its very own raps. Here are several emoji you've been using wrong and here are some app ideas people actually want. How to eat ramen. How to swear like a Brit. How Kim Kardashian became "important." Drunk in loOoOove; Yelp fo' sale. Old photos, full hearts -- can't fail.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.