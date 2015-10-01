Not gonna lie, y'all, I've spent an embarrassing percentage of the last 24 hours checking my Twitter @-replies. I am generally not very attentive to this sort of thing, but the Peeple outrage kiiinda blew my mind. There were petitions. There were parodies. There were #slatepitches, for pete's sake! Anyway cool Thursday, but I need a drink now, thanks.



1. Meet the guy who made Trump go viral. (Besides, you know, Trump himself.) That guy is Justin McConney, the candidate's 29-year-old social media help. He graduated from art school in 2008 -- for performance art, I'd guess (!).



2. It's September forever, even in October. "Eternal September" is the name of a phenomenon Usenet experienced in the early 90s: Basically, a bunch of newcomers signed on, and the community reacted negatively. Now, Jason Koebler argues, it's Eternal September all the time; we're constantly at war over who does/does not get heard online.



3. Post(?)modern love. She texted the wrong number; he texted back. I especially like that this semi-bizarre love story coincides with Pew's new findings on digital romance.



Postscripts: Thinkpiece bots. Beard transplants. Pro-Trump feminists. I have doubts re: caffeinated peanut butter and the Snapchat election. The most Instagrammed places in each state and the most costly news site ads. The homescreen isn't just dying: It's already dead. The problem with tweeting from your phone; the problem with Medium. More like a DATA app, amirite... ? (Heh sorry that was dumb.) Why are tweets so short? You can blame Telex machines. Does social media make us nicer? Lol, dare to dream.



