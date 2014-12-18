As yet another calendar year ticks inevitably toward its close, many of us find ourselves looking back, collating our experiences, trying to figure out if it all meant something. Short answer: nope! Not particularly! But that shan't stop us from sifting through the piles of figurative bullshit, vainly asking if a hundred momentary memes add up to actual substance. Or ... lol, idk, something.
1. Meet the troll hunters. In Sweden, a team of journalists and researchers track down online bullies for public shaming on TV. Some would argue it's a public service ... orrrr an assault on freedom of speech.
2. What happens to your iPhone after it's stolen? In short, more complicated things than you think: smartphone theft networks are vast, sophisticated, international -- and making mountains of money.
3. The wisdom of the crowds can do anything. But can they make a good wine, ya think?
Pocketable: I'll be outraged if you neglect to click this incredible Slate package about outrage on the Internet. (Many words/many minutes/just Instapaper this one, I'm telling you.)
Postscripts: Marcel the Shell sings "Landslide." Dogs power the "poochmobile." Martha made a "Gingerbread Alley," because Martha is unreal. Kids' movies truly are morbid. "The Interview" really was bad. A history of: holiday spices, four-figure cocktails, and zambonis. Against: garbage, content, Cards Against Humanity. (Truth be told, those are all *probably* the same thing.)
Until tomorrow!
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.