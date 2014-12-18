As yet another calendar year ticks inevitably toward its close, many of us find ourselves looking back, collating our experiences, trying to figure out if it all meant something. Short answer: nope! Not particularly! But that shan't stop us from sifting through the piles of figurative bullshit, vainly asking if a hundred momentary memes add up to actual substance. Or ... lol, idk, something.



1. Meet the troll hunters. In Sweden, a team of journalists and researchers track down online bullies for public shaming on TV. Some would argue it's a public service ... orrrr an assault on freedom of speech.



2. What happens to your iPhone after it's stolen? In short, more complicated things than you think: smartphone theft networks are vast, sophisticated, international -- and making mountains of money.



3. The wisdom of the crowds can do anything. But can they make a good wine, ya think?



Pocketable: I'll be outraged if you neglect to click this incredible Slate package about outrage on the Internet. (Many words/many minutes/just Instapaper this one, I'm telling you.)



Postscripts: Marcel the Shell sings "Landslide." Dogs power the "poochmobile." Martha made a "Gingerbread Alley," because Martha is unreal. Kids' movies truly are morbid. "The Interview" really was bad. A history of: holiday spices, four-figure cocktails, and zambonis. Against: garbage, content, Cards Against Humanity. (Truth be told, those are all *probably* the same thing.)



