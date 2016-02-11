Election season is heating up, which means you're bound to see things with which you don't agree. One easy solution is arguing with everyone who seems to hold opinions incorrectly! According to researchers at Cornell, there are eight techniques that you can use to win arguments online. (But don't get your hopes up too too much, because most people are still stubborn most of the time.)



1. The stupid, stressful science of texting a date. You agonize over your messages, only to have to ... wait. But psychology suggests that's a good strategy, for your texting partner, at least: we tend to be more attracted to people who cause us this kind of uncertainty.



2. What happens when you're on Jeopardy -- and also, a woman. If you guessed "live in peaceful post-TV fame," lol, plz try again. Women who appear on the beloved game show are often deluged by nasty online messages afterwards. Just another fun way the Internet punishes ladies for their gender...!



3. "Siri, how can we mosey on down to the rodeo?" If the world's voice assistants don't recognize accents, it might mean they have to go.

Postscripts: #ReasonWhyIDoNotHaveAValentine. Rent-A-Minority. How smartphones are killing fashion shows and how Fitbit discovered a pregnancy. Stop trolling @dog_rates, you goddamn monsters. Save the (YouTube) middle class. Fabio slowly sipping champagne is the Valentine's yule log for which no one asked. The personal politics of not owning a phone. Twitter as Pearl Jam, not U2. For the love of all that is holy, parents, don't let your children near YouTube.



