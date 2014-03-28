Happy Friday, y’all! This being the weekend, more or less, I’d like to direct your attention to a piece of highly relevant service journalism re: how drunk you can get for the least amount of calories. Dunno about you, but I think this merits a Pulitzer. UNTIL then:

1. An elegy for a lost age of the web. Daily Candy and Television Without Pity were the standard-bearers of their time. Now they’ve been summarily closed, their staffs laid off -- like some less tenuous AOL.

2. Prehistoric emoji were a thing -- kind of. They’re called “rebus,” and they’ve been in more or less constant use since even before humans had a written alphabet. (This entire emoji-themed zine is, btw, worth a read.)

3. Lol this. ← … is an example of a linguistic “fragment,” apparently a (1) hallmark of our social media age and (2) a mark of our ever-increasing superficiality.





Postscripts: Google naps. #CancelColbert. Why chefs wear stupid hats and why Bible movies rule this year. How Gwyneth Paltrow broke the Internet. How science tells us to flirt. Today, in everything you know is lies: Spotify spying, fake news, more Internet hoaxes. WTF!

