I think this is a reasonably okay email, but if it's not, I can take it back. (Thank you, new Undo Button, for having the foresight I usually lack!) Google finally added an undo-send feature today, to the joy of drunk-emailers and bad-proofreaders the world over. I still anxiously await the ability to undo texts and bad Twitter jokes; until then, I'll only post sober. Onward!



1. How Google Maps built its empire. We often joke -- er at least, I often joke -- that Google or Facebook will one day rule the Earth. But if mapping the world is the first step towards conquering it, Google's totes gonna get there first.



2. In pursuit of Minions, the most perfect meme. They say nothing; they have no worldview or discrete personality. Which means that, for the Internet hordes, Minions can mean ~anything.~



3. A decade of "beautiful buffoonery." The artist Jamie Cricket Kauget has been reading Craigslist personals for years; the resulting illustrations will bring you to lolz/tears.





IT'S ALIVE



Postscripts: #LiveTweetYourPeriod. #BurnThatFlag. #SummerInSyria. (Oof that is bad.) Why Cher's the best human who tweets. How to help your fave artist make more money. Three semi-ironic cheers for "millennials laughing alone with technology." McDonald's for hipsters; Amazon reviews for racists; what else can I hate today? Apps to "optimize" relationships and sex seem like p. fair game!



PSA: Links is going on vacation! I'll be out of the office until next Monday. (This unusual move was inspired by all of your automated out-of-office emails, which were driving me insane with jealousy.)



Enjoy your week! See ya Monday,

@caitlindewey



