I have many, many questions about my iPhone's charging capabilities, among them: Why does it take so long to fuel up? Why does it die so quickly? And why in God's name did Apple change the size of the charging port, thereby forcing me to buy all new charging things?!!??!



What I did NOT wonder, however -- at least not until today -- is how I could look "beautiful," "sexy" and "stylish" while charging my phone. Now I know. Anyway, looking this good is exhausting. Let's roll!



1. The coolest, weirdest, most exclusive club on the interwebs. Two years ago, Adam Kushner joined a super-difficult, invite-only online trivia league. Unless you can answer questions on topics ranging from Russian linguistics to baseball history, this will probably be your only look at it.



2. Social media has a harassment problem. It's not just Twitter, despite recent news: Every site that relies on a flagging system -- in other words, pretty much all of them! -- doesn't do enough to protect users from abuse.

(Bonus related link: This is part of whyTwitter could beat the trolls, but won't.)



3. It's not just the olds clinging to AOL. Millions of Americans still get dial-up Internet, a lol-worthy fact to the broadband-equipped. But while some of the old-timers may be elderly or technophobic, there's another factor at play, as well: In many rural areas, dial-up is all there is.







Speaking of AOL, this dog is reacting -- adorably! -- to the sound of a dial-up modem.



Pocketable: The very peculiar case of "the last true hermit." (7545 words/30 minutes)



Postscripts: Baby wombats. Bodega cats. Shower thoughts / Secret codes / Serendipity. How Nicholas Cage became a living meme and why phone books are still a thing. This woman has the biggest Pokemon collection. These wedding photos are kind of crazy. In defense of (1) print books (2) boxed wine (3) cans ... in case any of that stuff needed defending.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.