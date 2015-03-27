NASA just -- and I mean just, like 10 minutes ago -- launched two astronauts into space for a year on the International Space Station, a projectile 250 miles away from the earth that STILL manages to have Internet 3.5x faster than whatever crap we're using in this newsroom. Seriously, fun experiment: take an Internet speed test; divide 300 mbps by the resulting download speed; see exactly how much better space Internet is; weep that you will never be an astronaut. To the links!!



1. How to hunt ghosts with a smartphone app. Daniel Roberge lost his job, and then his house, when he blew out his knee in April 2012. So he taught himself to code and became a tech entrepreneur -- building apps to find the dead.



2. Why the Ellen Pao trial matters. Reddit's interim CEO is suing a venture capital firm for gender discrimination. But even if she loses, women might win: This trial is the first time Silicon Valley's female press corps has spoken.



3. On Shakespeare, shame, and the Internet. "I hadn't felt the dread snake its way into me the way these shaming stories had."



There's no Dory GIF this week because this ugly chihuahua at the dog park wouldn't stop humping her long enough for us to take a video but HEY look at this adorable puppeh!



Pocketable: Love in the time of bae. (Many words/many minutes, yay.)



Postscripts: Dog buns. Sriracha snacks. "Spike of sadness." #Fumblebrags. The apps you can't kill and the apps you want to. Why you shouldn't let Google bar tend for you. A week on Tinder as a shake. An argument against Google-stalking your dates. Lots of people don't know that Facebook filtering's a thing. Now THAT'S what I call unplugging.



