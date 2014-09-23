Friends, I have spent the entire afternoon soliciting cuddles from strangers on an app appropriately titled Cuddlr. This is, for you students in the audience, the type of thing you have to be willing to do to get a job in journalism in 2014. (PR looks p. good right now, amirite?) Anyway, I have nothing to show for all these hours of work because the damn app crashes every time I get a hook-up. SIGH.



Maybe that's the universe telling me stranger-cuddling is unsafe? Or that even very buzzy apps can be horribly developed? Or that I too should consider PR? Anyway, this whole thing drives me crazy. Make #content, not cuddles. To the links!



1. Inside the quest to reinvent the phone call. Your snazzy new iPhone has a glaring design flaw you've probably never thought about. It's a revolutionary, Internet-enabled device, totally divorced from ye olde Alexander Graham Bell phones. And yet, when you place a phone call, the interface is ... essentially the same. At least for right now.



2. Living that GoPro life. GoPro cameras -- you know, the lil ones that attach to just about everything -- are much more than some newfangled device. They're a genre of video. A novel form of self-documentation. And, as such, a way of life.



3. R.I.P., TMI. There's no longer such a thing as too much information -- at least not on Facebook. Where once we wanted News Feed's algorithms to protect us from the deluge, we're now starting to wish they showed us more.



They didn't practice this, clearly.



Pocketable: The Internet made the modern pop star. It also debased modern pop. (10,655 words/43 minutes)



