Just when you thought the #teenz had all moved on to sensible viral challenges (like cracking raw eggs on their heads), some kid has to come along and set fire ... to himself. This particular kid's in the hospital after burning his arms and back. Plz remind your local teen that no amount of likes are worth that.



1. How we got Wikipedia. The world's largest encyclopedia is infamously opaque: It's impossible for outsiders to edit anything. That's ironic, when you consider how Wikipedia was designed -- as a system so easy to edit, anyone could try.



2. Inside the "Internet of parents," a place I never want to go. (It sounds stressful and feverish and, above all, very very judgmental.) But that's what you get when you mix Facebook with a subject like parenting: All the way down, it's all about highly personal ideologies.



3. In search of a "God mode" for Internet consumption. Twitter Moments, Reddit's Upvoted -- they're both after very similar things: Everyone wants some kind of "platform of platforms" that will show them evvvvverything.



Have finally found my spirit animal



Pocketable: The secret history of the Myers-Briggs. (9154 words/37 minutes)



Postscripts: Food hacking. Kardashiapps. Sunset selfies. In defense of email spam, fake names and bangs. Hot this year: music made by cats. Not this year: music blogs, Web site comments. How to break up on social media. (Step 1: maybe don't?). I appreciate this poem about Internet trolls. Ladies, do we really want the Internet all up in there? If you're undecided, this site has answers!!



See ya tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.