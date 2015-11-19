Caring is creepy, amirite? Particularly when it comes from a network that's attempting to own your life. The network in question is Facebook, of course, and it cares a LOT lately. It cares about friendships. It cares about feelings. Hell, Facebook just told me that it "cares" about my memories. Facebook, this is flattering, but it's also a bit much. Maybe we could dial the feels down a notch.



1. Inside the "WorldStar of war porn." Thanks to GoPros and helmet mounts, war photographers are kind of ... well, redundant. Now YouTube channels like Funker530 serve up unfiltered, first-person explosions. :-/



2. The future is here and it's in a headset. Games, movies, concerts, basketball, red carpets -- VR is coming for all your preferred entertainments. A novelty just a year ago, those goofy little goggles have since made significant in-roads in the arts. (Seriously, if you haven't tried Cardboard, you should start.)



3. A novella-length appreciation of the selfie. "One should never have to ask anyone else why they are worthy of being seen ... No one posts a picture to social media without anticipating the mockery."

Postscripts: A bot to predict the future. An algorithm to help you lose weight. Tech workers for Democrats and apps for inmates. Don't call it slacktivism; it's really public grief. Is it still considered cheating in virtual reality? How to stop emails from spying on you; how to disappear your ex. Last but not least, plz continue to hold -- all our agents are assisting other terrorists.



