This was one of those weeks when I found myself saying “… who asked for this?” out loud, to no one in particular, at more points throughout the day than I’d care to admit. Slack DMs from anyone: Who asked for this? An AI that can argue: Who asked for that? The grand-daddy of all of these, at least in my mind: emoji reactions, including downvotes, on Twitter. “To add more nuance to conversations.” Nothing more nuanced than a downvote!

Incidentally, news of the (potential) emoji reactions reminded me of Twitter’s long-lost faves-to-hearts drama, in which the company essentially changed that function from a bookmarking tool (denoted by a star, or “favorite”) to a mode for expressing affinity/agreement (hence all the tired disclaimers re: likes and endorsements.)

When you look back at the many small ways social media platforms encouraged a culture of outrage and polarization online, that switch feels particularly ominous. As this week’s second featured link puts it, the tyranny of likes on social media have “reduced [the world] to vectors of attraction and revulsion.” It’s hard for me, at least — admittedly not a $$ Silicon Valley technologist! — to see how the additions of anger, sadness, surprise and confusion solve that problem. Maybe get rid of likes all together…? (Or maybe we’re already too far gone.)

P.S. A few weeks ago I shared a pandemic journal made entirely of my Google searches, a loooong and tedious project I justified to myself as important personal reflection. But Links reader Jon Packles wrote in to inform me he has developed a *tool* that turns your search history into poems and other creative projects, which … would have saved me a hell of a lot of time? And which is also extremely cool?? Please send me your search poems; that would be an amazing future issue!

P.P.S. I know you’re all as invested as I am in the saga of Biden’s dogs, so you will be RELIEVED to know that as of this week they’re back in the White House.

How beauty influencers upended the beauty industry. Why vaccine websites are so bad. New pasta shape dropped. HOT VAX SUMMER. I guess Amazon never heard of the Streisand effect.

File under things that do not really surprise me: The man who threw an online fit about his sugary cereal is also … a bona fide asshole who allegedly abused and threatened his ex-partners! Also in this category: Patreon and YouTube still don’t pay the rent; junk food companies target kids on Tiktok.

The languages that defy auto-translate. The mess at Medium. (Earnest personal side note: I am bummed about this one.) “There are 6-year-olds on [YouTube] who draw larger daily audiences than Tucker Carlson.” There are 12 people largely responsible for vax disinformation. Last but not least: non-English versions of Wikipedia have a serious misinformation problem.

