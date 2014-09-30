Apologies for the lateness of today's newsletter: Whilst I should have been watching videos of sickly cats and summarizing the latest dumb-teen news for your viewing pleasure, I was INSTEAD frantically Googling Ebola symptoms ... because we have that here now, I guess. No need to panic, guys! Ebola is actually pretty hard to catch. (But here's the WebMD page for your perusal, just in case.)



This has been the Ebola edition of Links; now onto the sick cats:



1. "Amanda is now a fat, happy mom in the suburbs and I'm still terrified of her." Amanda was Francie Diep's tormenter for years: The girl who logged into her email account, left her calendar reminders to kill herself, and generally made Diep's early teens a living hell. Years later, Diep confronted her ... with strangely unsatisfying results.



2. How LiveLeak became one of the world's most important media orgs. Perhaps you've never personally visited LiveLeak.com, a sort of lesser-known, more lawless YouTube for the newsy set, but you've likely heard about videos that found a home there -- like, most infamously, the beheading of American journalist James Foley. Even after every other mainstream site removed that video, LiveLeak refuses to take it down.



3. What happens when your dog becomes a meme. "In typical meme fashion, Doge, as a parasite on the real Kabosu’s identity, became more famous than its host."



Lil Bub had a serious health condition, guys! Who knew! I love that cat.



Pocketable: What it's like to be related to the country's most infamous man. (4942 words/20 minutes)



