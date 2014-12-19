All I want for Christmas ... is to take your questions. KIDDING. My actual wish list includes (a) rolling hills of cut-out cookies (b) a satisfying conclusion to the Serial drama (c) more love for this thing I wrote and (d) a solidddd seven-to-nine days offline. Since I suspect neither you nor I will receive any of those things, however, let's just plan to get wasted on our parents' alcohol and head over to the links!



1. When data becomes an actual disease. Experts call it "infomania" -- the tendency to hoard digital things. Given some recent revelations re: hacking and privacy, it may be *slightly* less laughable than it initially seems.



2. A personal history of the Internet. Summer Anne Burton first signed online at age 11, in 1993, which means she's seen social networking develop pretty much from its infancy.



3. Meet Amazon's No. 1 reviewer. Just kidding, don't really! She refused to talk to the Boston Globe, so they reconstructed her life from 2,800 reviews.



Pocketable: What a zany fan cruise can teach you about life, identity and nerd culture. (6220 words/25 minutes)



Postscripts: How Amalia Ulman became Instagram-famous. How vinyl records came back from the dead. What happens when lady scientists do Reddit shows that STEM really isn't there yet. Inside the town that makes your Christmas shit. The quest to make Internet porn more legit. And we thought the Martha Stewart gingerbread house was good!! Have you migrated to Snapchat yet? 'Cause apparently, you should.



A quick programming note: Links will return on Dec. 29 after a LONG winter's nap. (Yippee. Incidentally, if any of you are in Buffalo, let's hang!) Happy holidays to all who celebrate; see you again before the new year!



