Mango republic. Bees bees bees. Passive-aggressive password machine. These are real websites built by real humans, and without Useless Web, I wouldn't have found them! Go on: give it a try. This is wayyy better than Buzzfeed for passing dead time.
1. How your Facebook News Feed gets made. Every Tuesday, 20 engineers meet at Facebook HQ to assess one of the most powerful products on the interweb. News Feed delivers stories to billions of people; the issue is "personalizing" to each of them.
2. The Awl is the best thing on the Internet. (Besides, you know, that weird password machine.) Inside the two-room, above-a-bodega-office where the best tech and Internet criticism comes from these days.
3. This is what happens when you become a meme. You learn how "aggressively hateful strangers can be on the Internet" -- among other things.
Pocketable: Meet the nerds who saved the worst Web site in America. (3888 words/16 minutes)
Postscripts: Girls with gluten. Linkmoji. The WTF economy. A help hotline for selfie addicts and a guide to the wide world of podcasts. (A guide of another kind: reviews of DRUG APPS.) Inside the private Facebook forum that made high-end pork a mainstream thing. Everything science knows rn about reading on screens. What Frida Kahlo can teach us about selfies and what Facebook's rainbow banners share with medieval art. Warning: This look inside the world of racist teen Kik will probably break yr heart.
