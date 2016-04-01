This is not an activist newsletter, but I feel compelled to speak up. I know a lot of my subscribers work in PR. PLEASE PUT AN END TO THIS JUNK. Brand pranks are so consistently insipid and unfunny, they make me want to gouge my eyes out. I'd like to boycott every company that ran a bad joke but I think there are too many for me to do without. 😒



yes good preach



Psst, new readers: On Fridays, the newsletter takes a slightly different form! I put together a little ebook of reads from the week to help you catch-up and/or unplug. You can download this week's round-up of digital culture #longreads as ~an ebook here~, OR you can click directly into the links that strike your fancy. In either case, your regularly scheduled Links will be back Monday!



Clippy’s Back: The Future of Microsoft Is Chatbots (Businessweek)

How We Unwittingly Let Robots Censor the Web (WaPo)

Why ISIS Is Winning the Social Media War (Wired)

How to Hack an Election (Businessweek)

Crowd Source (California Sunday)

Girls Just Wanna Be Heard (The New Republic)

How YouTubers Really Make Their Millions (New Statesman)

Is AlphaGo Really Such a Big Deal? (Quanta)

The Ages of Distraction (Aeon)



Happy reading!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. If you have questions or feedback, hit "reply" to talk to me.