The monopolization of memes

A million people follow the Twitter nostalgia dump @OldMemeArchive. Over its almost two-year existence, the account has surfaced a couple thousand memes from older, simpler (better?) internet times.

Many originated on 4chan or Meme Generator. Some date back to the heydays of DeviantArt and Tumblr. That these memes now live on Twitter is fitting, in a way, because other platforms have all but fallen off the the meme-making radar.

Since 2010, per a new report by Know Your Meme, the online market for memes has essentially consolidated: Fewer platforms account for a larger share of all new memetic content. Small sites have less influence on viral content than at any point in the past 12 years. The platforms that generate the most memes, meanwhile, now generate more than ever.

The chart below, for example, shows where memes in KYM’s massive database originated in 2012: Roughly 56% came from the three largest meme-generating platforms of the time (YouTube, 4chan and Reddit), while about one in 10 came from very small sites, like Meme Generator, DeviantArt or a fledgling Twitch.

Ten years later, however, more than 84% of KYM’s recorded memes started on the three largest meme-generating platforms (now TikTok, Twitter and YouTube), and less than 3% (!) come from more niche platforms.

Why is this happening? (No really: Why?? I’d appreciate your theories.) I theorize that there’s some noise inherent in these data due to the Sisyphean impossibility of cataloging every platform’s every meme.

Putting that aside, though, I’m also tempted to see some parallels between this trend and the wider, thornier question of tech platform monopolies. It’s not that the the largest platforms also generate the most memes; if that were the case, Twitter wouldn’t rank. But some of the same forces that helped Facebook and Google swell to such incredible, competition-crushing sizes — network effects, rival acquisitions, ever-growing troves of users’ personal data — surely also helped a handful of social platforms come to dominate the memescape.

“The largest difference between the memescape then and the memescape now is in the importance of smaller websites,” wrote KYM’s Aidan Walker.

But those small sites often surfaced the weirdest stuff, so … bit of a bummer!

Share

If you read anything this weekend

👉 ICYMI: The most-clicked link from the last newsletter was this little gem on the weird girl aesthetic.

The classifieds

Want to raise a reader? Can we read? is your weekly guide to creating a culture of reading in your home. Let me save you the time, energy, and emotional labor of finding excellent children's books so you have more bandwidth for what really matters: reading together.

Good for U (?) is a lighthearted podcast about capitalism-critical consumerism in the wellness industry. Each week, we discuss what's haunting our carts, the trends we can't escape, which sexy unique scams to avoid, and our (loosely held) strong opinions. Listen here.

Subscribe to Girls' Night In, the cult-fave weekly newsletter with over 140,000 readers. Worth-it recommendations for your weekend and cozy vibes, sent straight to your inbox each week. Sign up here.

(How to book an ad)

Postscripts

Wiki speedruns. ‘90s cursors. Wordle, but for home prices. How Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress was made and how AI uses your images. Sexual predators prowl Wattpad. Bots have flooded Hinge. “No modern internet service … can have the rules that Tumblr did in 2007.”

How amazing is this chess scandal? I’m breaking out popcorn. Death by Google Translate. Internet time. Behind the scenes of “The Follower.” The life cycle of an online moral panic. Why new podcasts are never breakout hits. Last but not least, now at stake: “The very future of … the internet.”

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin