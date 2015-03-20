Just when I was sure that not even the most enticing headline could get me to care about this non-issue again, Buzzfeed managed the impossible: "DNA CANNOT EXPLAIN #THEDRESS." Is this real life? Did anybody actually think it would?! So okay, fine, I had to click. Now let's retire this meme for good!!
1. On the ideological roots of the Internet. Silicon Valley is an insane place -- and I'm notttt just talking about the options at their company cafes. The modern tech elite operate like the Internet is above/independent from the law. And it turns out this one guy is basically responsible for it all.
2. Long before Meerkat, there was YouNow. It's a livestreaming site where viewers pay to watch strangers talk, eat and sleep. Dear emoji-God above, it is fascinating.
3. When algorithms aren't impartial. Dr. Louise Selby recently swiped an ID card at her gym -- and because the system codes all doctors as men, it wouldn't let her in.
The *only* bad thing about peanut butter is that it's sticky
Pocketable: Child pornographer, or CIA spy? This story is crazy -- you decide! (9847 words/39 minutes)
Postscripts: Glitter bombs for choice. Why "The Social Network" worked. Robots sext; cats fail; eclipse selfies hurt. The grimmest Yelp reviews of 24-hour diners. The most popular emoji among Venmo buyers. Would you go to a doctor who got her degree online? More like Pinot Grigi-NO, amirite? Save the brand. Pity the celebrities. If I ever have a child, I'll def entrust him to corgis.
Enjoy the weekend! Until Monday,
@caitlindewey
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
