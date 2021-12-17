My favorite reads from 2021

Hi friends. Today is December 17, 2021.

This is your last Links of the year, an occasion that calls for some contemplation. The year began with an armed uprising; it ended with a tornado. And in between, we got stonks, Squid Game, hot beekeepers, Omicron and ≈1500 Facebook scandals.

You can’t make much sense out of that, I don’t think. There’s no line of best fit for this pattern. Every morning this week, I’ve drafted versions of this year-in-review without ever reaching any actual conclusions. The world is falling to pieces, okay? But also, sometimes, we still have fun! Upward and onward, to better and worse things. It’s been a real ride, 2021. 🥂

As I did last year, I’m closing this out with a round-up of my favorite reads from the year that was. The sole criteria for inclusion is whether I experienced an “oh shit!” recognition when I reread their headlines in old newsletters. We’ve got TikTokers, mind readers, gig economics — in other words, a real grab bag. And that feels pretty fitting, given the year we’ve had.

Without further ado, in no particular order

Thanks, as always, for reading and sharing and helping this little project grow up. Links will be back in your inboxes January 7! Happy holidays.

— Caitlin