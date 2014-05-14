Happy birthday, Mark Zuckerberg! Good ol’ Zuck turned 30 years old today, which means that -- in Silicon Valley years -- he's pretty much ready for retirement. If you would like to write on Zuck’s Facebook wall for his birthday, bad news -- you can’t. In the meantime, have some links!

1. You ARE your data. Not just in practical or economic terms, Evgeny Morozov argues in this New Republic essay -- but spiritually, as well. To give up “big data” without a fight, he writes, is “to fully surrender our quest for autonomy, accepting a life where the most existential choices are shaped” by forces outside our control. Welp! Pretty happy I deleted Moves.

2. The Library of Congress wants to destroy your old CDs. They’re trying to figure out how the format ages, and which types are most at risk.

3. Emoji fortunes. Enough said.

My kind of cat video.

Pocketables: The complete oral history of “The West Wing” (7052 words/28 minutes).

Postscripts: Panda-monium. Celebrity subtweets. The world’s trendiest vegetable. This dog is on Tinder and this cat’s on Instagram. Where people drink the most booze. Where people have the worst allergies. Food > sex and L.A. < S.F. If you Gchat at work, you are a ~failure.~ (In which case, I mean ... who isn’t?)

Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey

Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.

