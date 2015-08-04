As far as lame #brand Twitter stunts go, this one really boggles the brain. This afternoon, @RealMissPiggy announced that she and Kermit (as in, the Muppets) planned to separate. This is either transparent promotional fiction, as the Muppets have a new show, or it's transparent promotional trolling, which is also a no-go. Whichever it is, it's not worth the paltry 2000 retweets its earned. C'mon, brands, has no one learned?



1. The "right to be forgotten" is coming for the American Internet. There's a growing legislative movement pushing to let teens "erase" their digital regrets. NEVER FORGET.



2. Are police more likely to dig into juvenile crimes when the evidence goes viral? A string of recent cases suggests that British police investigate bullying incidents when the footage makes the Internet. It's enough to make you wonder if the same happens here. (Yes, I'd suspect.)



3. An interview with Vine's best teen. This will conclude Teen Day on Links.

The funniest thing about this, honestly, is that the dog's wearing a shark fin. Wtf?



Pocketable: A tweet by Ricky Gervais basically ruined Rebecca Francis' life. This is a check-up on the Internet-infamous hunter -- and it is EERILY well-timed. (6254 words/25 minutes)



Postscripts: #FreeBacon. #SpinRoom. #ILookLikeAnEngineer. The most brilliant Twitter bot and the best/worst trolly beers. Oh dear LORD this is proof positive that the country's too litigious. The oddities of World Star Hip Hop are truly prodigious. Theft, lies and Facebook. Coastal trolls. If this is the secret to a long life, I'm not getting v. old. Americans have loved sushi since 1905! And if Twitter ruled the election ... I would probably die.



