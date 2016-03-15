HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF TWITTER -- ahem, DRUMROLL plz -- delete it from every device you own. Immediately. 🎉



1. At home with Twitter's saddest celebrity. Melissa Broder's the poet behind @sosadtoday and the foremost chronicler of our modern neuroses. But even as she's wracked up followers and book deals, she's faced critics who think she's romanticizing anxiety.



2. On the complex identity politics of 4chan's "beta males." It's common to describe them as under-sexed, anti-feminist trolls, but on several points that fails. Betas are geeky, countercultural, misogynistic, withdrawn ... and not particularly conservative or masculine.



3. Inside the Internet's petri dish for "erotic audio." It's collaborative, anonymous, and ... apparently not that terrible (!).

this has to be fake but i'm so into it

(link)



Postscripts: The Zodiac Griller. The Free Candy Van. Can computers be racist? Uh, yeah they can. The case for teaching robots reading and for uploading brains to the cloud. Banning bad hashtags does about as much good as if they are allowed. Today, in who the hell ARE these people: readers who comment and people who click on ads. If only I could I would, good sir, but I fear that these "cellphones" aren't newfangled fads.



