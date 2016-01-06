You know that app that was cool for five minutes last year until everyone forgot it existed? No, not that one. The other one. That's it! Anyway, on the app that was cool for five minutes last year, someone livestreamed a puddle for many minutes this morning. It trended in two countries AND worldwide which seems like an apt metaphor for ... something.



1. What comes after email? (Hopefully nothing, or I'm out of a job.) But srsly, the email's 45 now and we're pretty ready to move on. It seems likely that messaging's the Next Big Thing, though I'm not sure that's any better. Where we once had crowded inboxes, we're now available whenever.



2. How the Internet picks its crushes -- complete with Hindu poetry! Come for the GIFs of Oscar Isaac; stay for the thoughts on our "shared fantasies."



3. In praise of Bitmoji, the emoji that look like you. They may *seem* really silly, but they're kind of a breakthrough.



that will teach you not to walk on the counters!!

(fyi no cats were harmed in the making of this GIF and you can see the full video here)



Pocketable: A fascinating read on the con that is the fantasy sports industry. And I'm saying this as a person who cares about neither sports nor gambling. (6337 words/25 minutes)



Postscripts: "Selfie stomach." Doogler. Voyeurism gaming. What's the plural of emoji? (Uhhhhh emoji, what are you saying.) How to build a DIY hoverboard and when robots will take your job. What's in a Spotify name? -- well, it could be quite a lot! Today in bots: How they might eat the Internet and how Twitter might eat them. Today, in sad Internet: the worthless wearable and the lonely Web. FINALLY, remember that weird historical game from yesterday? I've found an even better one! Good for hours of old-timey, library-themed fun. :)



See ya tomorrow!

