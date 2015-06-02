Yesterday my friend Andrew and I made a lil Twitter bot called @she_not_he. Some people love it; some people hate it; lots of people received its tweets. Personally, I'm treating the bot as an accidental experiment in Internet toxicity. Can we have a productive dialogue about gender on Twitter? Kind of, sort of ... not really.



HEY! LOYAL READER! Tomorrow I'm giving a talk on newsletters to #ONADC. (It's very exciting, so if you're in the area: Come hang and have free drinks.) Alas, the hour approaches and I still don't know what I'm going to say. Please help a sister out and take this lil survey. Thanks!!



1. The Supreme Court just made the Internet an even scarier place. Victims of online threats have no legal recourse unless they can prove their abuser's exact thoughts, according to this case. It's a frightening precedent, but one that could be overturned -- and will be, if advocates have their way.



2. Apps aren't just changing how we live -- they're changing where we live, too. D.C. makes a striking case study in how services like Amazon and Peapod, designed to move goods, are also subtly moving you.



3. Telegrams: STILL A THING. No, check it out. Seriously.



Dammit who let the goats on the trampoline again



Pocketable: Adrian Chen, my journalism hero (hi! someone forward this to him!), actually found a nest of professional Russian trolls, and it's amazing/grim. (8468 words/34 minutes)



Postscripts: The perils of promposals. The vices of voicemails. The best soundtrack for productivity. 7 times the Onion was lost in translation and 17 dogs chilling with their homies. How Vanity Fair protected its Jenner exclusive; what Silicon Valley has done for art. Relieved that this ends happily, 'cause shit like this still breaks my heart.



