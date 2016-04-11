Everyone has a spirit emoji. I think I have two. The combination of cringe 😁 and ugh/meh 😒 really jibes with my worldview. But today I learned, courtesy SCIENCE, that 😁 doesn't actually signal awkwardness. In fact, it's supposed to be a really goofy grin. This has provoked a crisis of sorts; I no longer know who I am. Think I may have to default to the "NO GOOD" woman. 🙅🙅



1. The Web I want is honestly no Web at all. But barring that, I dig The Guardian's big anti-harassment call. It's launched a new series studying online conversation and abuse. The cool thing is the project will change the paper's comments, too.



2. Meet the online mapmakers charting war from their desks. Many have never been to Syria or Yemen, but they're obsessed with mapping those countries' conflicts. In some cases, their maps are so good that they're used by fighters on the ground. And most of these people are amateurs with no formal cartography background (!).



3. The death of the mixed-attractiveness couple. People don't actually care how much their partner is -- unless they just met on an app and don't really know the other.

nvm, this child sleeping on a snowboard is my spirit emoji

Pocketable: The Internet's Bermuda Triangle is a farm in Potwin, Kansas. (2662 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: Spoil me. Spoil GoT. The history of Femslash and the truth re: speed-reading. On the respective poetry of Stormfront and Twitter bots. These corgis are v. good, but this troublemaker's NOT. Why are CDs still a thing?! (In a word: my mom.) How Bernie Sanders is getting his Twitter and Reddit on. @Deray knows he won't be mayor, but he's still in the race! In closing: Yaytext, Hipster Sound and the localization headache.



