Happy Monday, Internet. I’m, ~ahem~, faaaaar too busy to banter with you today. So now the news:

1. Eli Pariser founded this ubiquitous, all-the-feels website. What happened next will probably shock you, unless of course you always suspected that people have a low bar for sharing weirdly-headlined, clicky things.

2. Silicon Valley has no room for the olds. In fact, the problem is so bad that workers in their late 20s are getting plastic surgery to look younger -- and to escape "the brutal ageism" of tech.

3. There is a place where government workers file paperwork the same way they did in the 70s: by hand, on paper, underground. It’s basically where modern efficiency goes to die. It's also your tax dollars at work! #amurica!



I could get into this basketball thing.

Postscripts: How robots write poems. How computers read feelings. How dance moves attract ladies. “Let It Go” is now a club anthem and tweets are now tracking tools. Every book referenced in Gilmore Girls. Fake languages IRL. Today, in brief histories: lost planes, the QWERTY keyboard, trolling.

