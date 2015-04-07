In a post-ironic, Inception-level mind warp that could only take place in our unmoored Internet age, corporations not content to merely look stupid on Twitter are being stupid, intentionally. Mashable reports that the hot new thing in social media marketing is "messing up" on purpose. If that's not an indictment on social media, idk what is.



1. A journey to the heart of Wikihow, the Internet's weird, unavoidable therapist. Since 2005, Wikihow has served up answers to questions from "how do you make a sandwich?" to "how to you fake your own death?" It's a killer business model that depends 100% on Google search. (But it also has some hidden depths!!)



2. The long-awaited legitimization of Rap Genius. Genius, nee Rap Genius, has long been known as a site of goofballs and screw-ups, a place for privileged white dudes to hear themselves talk. But now that the site's signing up the intelligentsia, it seems like maybe that initial dismissal was wrong.



3. The looming danger of new domains. "If you're trying to get someone's attention ... the sharper edge of a .sucks domain could be just the thing."



Kinda confused why Hulu's making GIFs? But unlike these haters I'm kinda into it.



Pocketable: How Silicon Valley ate the "New Age" movement. (3900 words/16 minutes)



Postscripts: Don Draper's Facebook. Salman Rushdie's Goodreads. A black market for canned beer and an acid trip of tweets. Things that are smarter than you think: ppl who txt like dis, puppies. Grilled cheese is REALLY good for you. The Lion King was bad. The end of the Syrian hipster and the end of the errand. Does Rand Paul understand YouTube copyright? "No, totally!" ... well alright!



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.