1. How Twitter brought down a music publicist accused of sexual assault. One band member decided to tweet her experience -- and a dozen other women spoke up as a result. It's proof of a phenomenon witnessed before in other "power-imbalanced industries": when it comes to outing abusers, Twitter can be the best way to speak.



2. Revisiting a fandom when all the fans have grown up. At age 15, Anna Fisher-Pinkert adored an all-girls X-Files fan forum called Cabin X. More than 15 years later, she tracked down some of her old online crew and tried to reconnect.



3. In the battle of FOMO vs. JOMO, who could possibly win? My money's on JOMO, but admittedly I haven't heard the whole episode yet.



Postscripts: The worst Internet-famous person. The best cat lady. I kinda hate the man braid but you know, no worries!! An app for transcribing manuscripts and an app to help Asia's oppressed gay men. How to text your crush so (s)he texts you back again. Penguin awareness. The end of parking. Why the people you emailed still aren't answering. Good news, masochists of the world: You can now visit Yik Yak straight from your desktop! (Alternate option: You you could, ya know... not.



