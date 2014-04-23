Today at work I played four games of 2048. YA JEALOUS? You shouldn’t be: each game lasted approximately 10 seconds and left me with a mild aftertaste of frustration and self-loathing. Anyway, 2048 is the only Internet game I have ever felt true affection for (besides Age of Empires, RIP) so I think you should probably just abandon this newsletter and go try it out real quick.

… you back? Wasn’t that fun? Let’s move on:

1. The “Google of spit” sounds gross. But it’s actually an ambitious (and controversial!) attempt to do to personal genetic information what Google did for data: collect, sort and store DNA in a way that’ll revolutionize healthcare.

2. This man has reviewed almost 10,000 beers online. He’s one of the reigning champions of RateBeer.com -- and a D.C. local! So you can try to be his friend.

3. “How my son changed my life, in seven charts.” Nathan Yau is a self-quantifier: He tracks how much he moves, when he wakes up, and how many emails he sends. As his son turns six-months-old, he’s charting the changes. It is, let’s be real, kind of adorbs.

Yikes Avril I think retirement was working pretty well for you.

Pocketables: A day in the life of your friendly neighborhood drug dealer (3466 words/14 minutes) and how cyber-scammers target the poor (5686 words/23 minutes)

Postscripts: Punctuation is killing hashtags. Apples are killing cider. This is why Swiss cheese has holes and this is why Hasbro should embrace bronies. 8 times the Supreme Court didn’t get technology. 11 not-so-casual Craigslist encounters. Are you ACTUALLY a hipster? (Idk, are you?!)

