Today at work I played four games of 2048. YA JEALOUS? You shouldn’t be: each game lasted approximately 10 seconds and left me with a mild aftertaste of frustration and self-loathing. Anyway, 2048 is the only Internet game I have ever felt true affection for (besides Age of Empires, RIP) so I think you should probably just abandon this newsletter and go try it out real quick.
… you back? Wasn’t that fun? Let’s move on:
1. The “Google of spit” sounds gross. But it’s actually an ambitious (and controversial!) attempt to do to personal genetic information what Google did for data: collect, sort and store DNA in a way that’ll revolutionize healthcare.
2. This man has reviewed almost 10,000 beers online. He’s one of the reigning champions of RateBeer.com -- and a D.C. local! So you can try to be his friend.
3. “How my son changed my life, in seven charts.” Nathan Yau is a self-quantifier: He tracks how much he moves, when he wakes up, and how many emails he sends. As his son turns six-months-old, he’s charting the changes. It is, let’s be real, kind of adorbs.
Yikes Avril I think retirement was working pretty well for you.
Pocketables: A day in the life of your friendly neighborhood drug dealer (3466 words/14 minutes) and how cyber-scammers target the poor (5686 words/23 minutes)
Postscripts: Punctuation is killing hashtags. Apples are killing cider. This is why Swiss cheese has holes and this is why Hasbro should embrace bronies. 8 times the Supreme Court didn’t get technology. 11 not-so-casual Craigslist encounters. Are you ACTUALLY a hipster? (Idk, are you?!)
Until tomorrow,
Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.