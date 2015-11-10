We all know -- abstractly, I think? -- that the word viral originally referred to disease. But in launching its new messaging service, Tumblr's taking that REALLY literally. Today the feature rolled out to 1500 users, who will spread it to everyone they chat. Tumblr's calling it "viral launch" ... I'm calling it anti-vax. :-/



1. Facebook has always been creepy, but this really goes too far. Now the network says hi and pretends to know you: a "singularity of smarm." You already know all my friends, Facebook -- you can't pretend to be one too. (Then again, in the "intimacy economy," everyone pretends to know you.)



2. The counterintuitive, GIF-tastic plan to save the Internet. A new movement hopes to solve social media's problems -- by going back to the era that predates them.



3. "You're a dirty gentrifying tech bro, and you need to be spanked." Do I need to say more on this one? Thinking not, kthanks!



Jammin (link)



Pocketable: Evaluating the legitimacy of the science (art?) (fad?) called biohacking. (2735 words/11 minutes)



Postscripts: Cats on cocaine. Bookmoji. Not too shabby -- endlessly! Why you should unfollow angry people and why you should (gulp) put your face in your sexts. Relevant and disheartening fact: Chain-letter scams predate the Internet. Every pet photo posted by candidates; all the reasons they should stop. Betamax has, at very long last, finally/belatedly flopped. Last but not least, the best poem I imagine you'll read this week: "one pill, two pill / red bill, blue pill" -- exactly what it sounds like. Eek!



See ya tomorrow,

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy. Have questions or feedback? Just hit "reply" to talk to me.