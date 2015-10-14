Confession: I kind of hate Twitter. (Can it be a confession if everyone already knows?) But damn, I forgot its brief moments of brilliance during debates and awards shows. Between Huckabee being racist, Trump being crazy, and everyone else being really mean to Mr. Rogers Lincoln Chaffee, Twitter was pretty grand last night. 10/10, I would retweet.



1. Nothing gold can stay, Ponyboy, especially not on the Internet. In fact, even our greatest digital works exist in an ocean of impermanence. Since the Rocky Mountain News went out of business, thousands of stories have disappeared. And that's just one defunct Web site, of the billions of others out there.



2. What if the thing that nourished Web 2.0 is the same thing that's ruining it? For years, everyone's agreed that it would be really bad to make platforms responsible for the things their users said. But as those platforms are overrun by hate and harassment, some are arguing that they need greater consequences.



3. Just another day on the content farm. Two interviews with writers who churn out Internet slag for mere dollars per hour.

Postscripts: The king of Grindr. The tricksters of Tinder. The sociopaths of YouTube. What it's like to write a novel with the Internet watching and what your phone addiction looks like with the phone removed. A scientific guide to online dating. A technology talk show set in 1983. In defense of people who "do" social media -- a v. real job, actually! Last but not least, here's a list of things that absolutely no one asked for: vagina emoji, period songs ... and that new Donald Trump sex doll. (Ugh.)



