Today is National Dog Day. 'NUFF SAID.





▼o・ェ・o▼

▼o・ェ・o▼

▼o・ェ・o▼



... ahem.



1. "A predictable menu of rape, bombing, murder, and so forth." Thus Mary Beard -- the academic, author, and all-around badass -- sums up the daily abuse she gets on Twitter. Beard's day job involves researching the ancient Romans. But as a prominent Cambridge professor and an outspoken feminist, Beard's also adopted a second role: battling the trolls trying to make her life, and others, miserable.



2. This man really has nothing to hide. To prove it, he emailed all his passwords to a journalist, determined to prove the superiority of a world without privacy. Predictably, shenanigans result.



3. "Favs" are the body language of the digital age. (... but for the record, NYT, it should really be spelled "fave.")





... wtf?



Pocketable: The rise -- and fall! -- and rise! -- of virtual reality. (Book length, basically. I haven't finished it.)



Postscripts: Balmer binges. French chef bitches. Iconic bro goes long on bros. How the pumpkin spice latte conquered the U.S. and what Swing Copters tells us about the cosmos. 20 pretty cool Hyperlapses. 7 iPhone photography tricks. The complete guide to (1) Internet porn, (2) dressing for work, and (3) lists of lists. Good news: Wine prices aren't rising. Bad news: Shark attacks on Internet cables are.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.