Late last night, everyone's favorite free video store I MEAN purveyor of pirated content (bad! very bad!) was raided/shut down by Swedish authorities, who are not quite as chill as their country's official Twitter handle would suggest. Lucky for us, both "Love Actually" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol" are on Netflix, so there's nothing you'd need to procure illegally. With that cheering reminder, let's go to the links!



1. The Sony hacks are f%&$ing terrifying. Forget the drama about Adam Sandler or Seth Rogen or Tom Hanks: the scariest, most poignant, part of the hacks are the tiny, mortifying details from ordinary people's lives, stark and ugly in the open.



2. You should fear the online vigilante. First we had citizen journalists, then we had Reddit sleuths. Now we have soulless, shameless doxers like Chuck Johnson -- perverting the dream of the folk Internet in a reckless quest for "truth."



3. Stories from the Ikea-coffee-table stage. I have this coffee table; you probably have this coffee table. Somewhere in its 33-year history, the Lack became a sort of shorthand for our collective misspent youth.



YouTube video caption: "What happens when my wife leaves me alone with a baby."

Not even "my baby" -- a baby!



Postscripts: On the -15th day of Christmas my true love gave to meeeee ... 29 pets hating Christmas! 18 badass ladies! 15 Internet rivals! Niiiiine questions about furriesssss! Ahem. The science of misheard lyrics. The death of the password. And a repennntaaaant torturer on Abu Ghraibbbb. *Bows.*



