Much has been made, in the past two days, of the many, many interruptions of Mike Pence. He interrupted Susan Page. He interrupted Kamala Harris. He reminded a million competent and oft-muffled women exactly how many times a male colleague or classmate or airplane seatmate had interrupted them.

But we’re used to that, honestly. It’s our lived experience. And if we’re going to hand-wring over sexist, antediluvian behavior, I’m far more hung up on Pence’s deeply weird praise for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. “She's a brilliant woman,” Pence said — good so far! — “and she will bring a lifetime of experience” — great! — “and a sizable American family” — now we’re losing the plot!!! — “to the Supreme Court of the United States.” In other words, Coney Barrett’s intellect and offspring *each* equally qualify her to serve in government. As if, by extension, women who are not mothers are not qualified to serve; are somehow suspect, unnatural, deficient.

This seems a uniquely backward take for 2020. After all, we’re in the midst of a global pandemic that — among other damning revelations! — has shown the absurd burdens society puts on working mothers, in or out of politics.

But ironically, the debate wasn’t this week’s only television special to push the women-must-be-mothers narrative. I *devoured* this Longreads essay about the sexual politics of the new Maleficent movie on Disney Plus, and the ways in which generations of Disney animators propagated the myth that women are only suited to power if they have children.

It’s impossible to read this essay — or the film, which I admittedly haven’t seen — as anything but a metaphor for our current moment. Women who have power, but not children, are consistently cast as monsters or witches, author Jeanna Kadlec argues. They pose a threat to the (cis, male, hetero) status quo in a way that moms perhaps do not, presumably because mothers have a vested interest in the safety and wellbeing of their children. Notably, Trump has taken to calling Kamala Harris, who has stepchildren, a “monster.” And Disney, as if to prove just how non-threatening mothers are, often disposes of them all together.

None of these ideas are new, of course; it’s the “likeability” trap all over again. And we knew Mike Pence had that weird thing about moms. (The best tweets of the night might’ve been about that.)

But Lord, don’t you wish that in 2020 … we were further along? I’d much rather see our female leaders as “monsters,” I think, than as “Momolas.”

If you read anything this weekend

