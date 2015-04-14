Today, my friends, is Equal Pay Day, a date I'll be marking by only writing 84 percent of this intro. What thrilling jokes were planned for the rest of this graph?!?!??!??!!! Because I'm a lady, you'll never kn



1. Whatever happened to Jenni, the live-streaming pioneer? In '96, a college student bought a webcam, rigged it to her desktop, and streamed her life for several years. Then the experiment blew up in her face, and JenniCam disappeared.



2. The most powerful cabal on the Internet. (Beside the Illuminati, obvs.) Further evidence that the best way to claim eternal power/glory is to become a Reddit mod.



3. An art collective is spamming Twitter trolls with reformatory bots. The question is whether this is fair/sensible, or whether it is ... not.

TIL "America's Funniest Home Videos" still exists. Obviously worth it for videos like this!



Pocketable: How "information warfare" works in the Internet age. (5063 words/20 minutes)



Postscripts: Hillvetica. "Cheer Upper." Why you like reading lists. TMZ, but for Instagram and Yik Yak, but for Congress. Today, in future visions: immortality, post-humanity, and more importantly ... ROBOT CHEFS. If this is Twitter's big plan to seduce non-tweeters, idk if they're there yet. How video games influence theat-uh; how AirBnB launched in Cuba; how memes got around in the time of fax. Ever wanted to share looping GIFs of your face?? Of course there's an app for that!



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.